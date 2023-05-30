2 hours ago - Food and Drink
West Broadway's Bar Volpe celebrates summer with an aperitivo hour
West Broadway's Bar Volpe is ringing in the summer with a new aperitivo hour, the Italian tradition of light appetizers and cocktails before dinner.
Chef Karen Akunowicz put together a menu of stuzzichini-like fried olives, shrimp and crostini perfect for an after-work happy hour with friends.
What to get: The calamari and shrimp fritti misti ($17) with basil is a highlight, as is the shrimp and mustard sauce ($16.)
- Even the olive-phobic should try the $7 olives all'ascolana for stuffed and fried olives.
- There's a pancetta panini that's a bit more substantive if you're looking to fill up and the potato-filled crocchetta di patate ($10) has an anchovy zing to it.
Top off your hour of apps with the salted vanilla ice cream ($6) which is tastier than soft serve should be allowed to be.
- Bar Volpe serves aperitivo every day from 4-5pm all summer.
