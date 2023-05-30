West Broadway's Bar Volpe celebrates summer with an aperitivo hour

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

West Broadway's Bar Volpe is ringing in the summer with a new aperitivo hour, the Italian tradition of light appetizers and cocktails before dinner.

Chef Karen Akunowicz put together a menu of stuzzichini-like fried olives, shrimp and crostini perfect for an after-work happy hour with friends.

What to get: The calamari and shrimp fritti misti ($17) with basil is a highlight, as is the shrimp and mustard sauce ($16.)

Even the olive-phobic should try the $7 olives all'ascolana for stuffed and fried olives.

There's a pancetta panini that's a bit more substantive if you're looking to fill up and the potato-filled crocchetta di patate ($10) has an anchovy zing to it.

Top off your hour of apps with the salted vanilla ice cream ($6) which is tastier than soft serve should be allowed to be.