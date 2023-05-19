How Swifties are getting to the concert at Gillette

Taylor Swift plays the first of three concerts tonight at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and fans are already headed down Route 95 so they don't miss a moment.

Why it matters: Swift's Eras Tour has become nothing short of a major cultural force.

First the Swifties took on Ticketmaster.

Now they're impacting the economies of each city their idol visits.

The intrigue: We asked you Monday how you planned to get to Swift's shows.

Reader George C. told us he and his whole family just came back from one of Swift's Philadelphia shows and the concert afterglow is still strong.

"I’ve never paid that much for tickets, and I’ve paid for A LOT of tickets over the years. It was worth every… single... penny…” he told us.

Karlie F.'s Swiftie crew is driving to Foxborough early since they're among the very, very lucky few that got hotel rooms before tickets even went on sale.

Alivia M. just moved to Massachusetts and had the galaxy-brain idea to hire a driver for $140 for round-trip private transportation to and from Gillette.

And Foxborough resident Sarah F. says her trip should be "swift" since she has a special pass for locals to get through the stadium's back entrance off North Street.

Meanwhile: The Globe reported this week that other fans may get caught in the lurch without a way to see their idol since the MBTA's special Foxborough train sold out so quickly.