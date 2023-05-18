1 hour ago - News

Pet Pick: Justin the one-eyed shorthair

Mike Deehan
Perpetual wink. Photo: MSPCA

This domestic shorthair goes by Justin, and that's about all the MSPCA knows about this mysterious feline character.

  • One-year-old Justin doesn't let his one eye stop him from being playful. And we think it gives him a certain allure.

He's waiting on the Cape for adoption, so check him out at the MSPCA site.

