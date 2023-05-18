Pet Pick: Justin the one-eyed shorthair
This domestic shorthair goes by Justin, and that's about all the MSPCA knows about this mysterious feline character.
- One-year-old Justin doesn't let his one eye stop him from being playful. And we think it gives him a certain allure.
He's waiting on the Cape for adoption, so check him out at the MSPCA site.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more