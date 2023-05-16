Healey taps Edward Augustus for housing chief

Former state senator and Worcester city manager Edward Augustus will lead Gov. Healey's efforts to lower housing costs.

Driving the news: Healey’s appointment, which was first reported by State House News Service, means Augustus will be the first secretary to focus exclusively on housing in over 30 years, since previous secretaries were also in charge of economic development.

Why it matters: Healey ran on pocketbook issues like the cost of living and the housing crunch.

Any solutions Beacon Hill can provide to address some of the highest housing costs in the country will need to be designed and implemented by Augustus and the newly-created Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll has led the Healey administration's work on housing so far.

What they're saying: Augustus "is intimately familiar with local government and knows what it takes to collaborate with municipalities to move our state forward on our housing goals," Healey said in a statement.

Between the lines: Much of Augustus's job will be cajoling local town and city officials into allowing more affordable and market-rate housing to be built in suburban areas.