Vote for Boston's best main street

Bracket: Axios Visuals

The main streets of our neighborhoods are what hold communities together.

We asked you earlier this month to nominate the streets in town that really show off their neighborhoods.

Now it's time to decide the best street in Boston with a good old-fashioned bracket tournament.

So, which roads connect the businesses and residents of Boston and centralize restaurants, cafes and shops to show what a neighborhood is all about?

Vote here in the battle of the main streets!