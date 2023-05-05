Jakob Dylan, Young Pleit and other Boston-area concerts this weekend

There's so many pop acts in town this weekend, we don't even know where to start. And there are plenty of indie and alternative rock, jazz and traditional acts playing too, so get out there and see a show.

Here's our curated list of concerts to see:

Friday

Jakob Dylan's band The Wallflowers bring "One Headlight" and more to the Cabot Theater — 8pm

Three True Outcomes does their local emo/alternative thing at Lilypad — 10:30pm

Milque are at the Midway — 9:30pm

Obituary and Immolation impale the Middle East Downstairs on a blade of death metal — 6pm

Post-hardcore emo from Finch is at the Paradise — 8pm

R&B rapper Yung Pleit is at The Sinclair — 8:15pm

Transviolet plays electropop at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm

Scary Scandinavian electronic pop is on display at Roadrunner with Fever Ray — 8pm

Saturday

Traditional Kurdish folk from Aynur is featured at Crystal Ballroom — 7:30pm

MUNA brings indie pop to Roadrunner — 8pm

Heavy metal DJ Sullivan King is at the House of Blues — 8pm

Sunday