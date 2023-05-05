2 hours ago - Things to Do
Jakob Dylan, Young Pleit and other Boston-area concerts this weekend
There's so many pop acts in town this weekend, we don't even know where to start. And there are plenty of indie and alternative rock, jazz and traditional acts playing too, so get out there and see a show.
Here's our curated list of concerts to see:
Friday
- Jakob Dylan's band The Wallflowers bring "One Headlight" and more to the Cabot Theater — 8pm
- Three True Outcomes does their local emo/alternative thing at Lilypad — 10:30pm
- Milque are at the Midway — 9:30pm
- Obituary and Immolation impale the Middle East Downstairs on a blade of death metal — 6pm
- Post-hardcore emo from Finch is at the Paradise — 8pm
- R&B rapper Yung Pleit is at The Sinclair — 8:15pm
- Transviolet plays electropop at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
- Scary Scandinavian electronic pop is on display at Roadrunner with Fever Ray — 8pm
Saturday
- Jazz from Gerald Albright is at Scullers — 7pm
- Round Trip, The Nobodies and Colin Silva Band are the big ol' rock bill at Midway — 3pm
- Miko Marks & Rissi Palmer play country and Americana at City Winery — 7:30pm
- Local Melissa Ferrick plays folk rock at City winery — 8pm
- Traditional Kurdish folk from Aynur is featured at Crystal Ballroom — 7:30pm
- MUNA brings indie pop to Roadrunner — 8pm
- Heavy metal DJ Sullivan King is at the House of Blues — 8pm
Sunday
- Erik Friedlander's The Throw plays jazz at Lilypad — 1:30pm
- It's another afternoon of rock at The Midway with Martin, Morell and Fredette — 3pm
- Hell yes, it's kid's music legend Raffi at the Orpheum Theatre — 2pm
- Annie DiRusso brings her Nashville indie rock to The Sinclair — 8pm
- Omni-rocker Frank Turner and his backing band The Sleeping Souls are at MGM Music Hall — 6:30pm
- Goth Babe plays low-key modern rock at Roadrunner — 8pm
