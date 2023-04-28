48 mins ago - Things to Do
Benny the Butcher and other Boston-area concerts this weekend
It's another jam-packed weekend of music all around the Boston area. Get out of the house and go see a show.
Here's our curated list of concerts to see:
Tonight
- Guppy has some mathy emo to offer at the Lilypad — 7:30pm
- Tim Ray jazzes up Scullers — 7pm
- Alligator Wine is the Deadhead experience you didn't know you needed at Midway — 9:30pm
- Chelsea Grin with Carnifex fill the Palladium with deathcore — 6pm
- Fatoumata Diawara brings modern African music to City Winery — 8pm
- Crystal Canyons, Cold Expectations and Vivid Bloom bring the metal to O'Brien's Pub — 9pm
Saturday
- Youtube ukulele sensation Sho Humphries is at the Lilypad — 7:30pm
- 443 and the Lucia Dostal Band play dancey funk fresh from Berklee at the Lilypad — 10pm
- Singer and performance artist Amanda Palmer plays a hometown show at The Wilbur — 8pm
- Brunt of It is keeping ska alive at the Midway — 8pm
- Rapper Benny the Butcher brings his “Thank God I Made It” tour to the Palladium — 7pm
- Singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton is at City Winery — 8pm
- California rapper Bankrol Hayden is at the Sinclair — 8pm
- Screaming Females and Iron Chic are at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
- Mexican indie popper Kevin Kaarl plays at Royale — 6pm
Sunday
- Singer-songwriters Victoria Grills, Brooke Sanders and Cammi Mcdermott are at the Lilypad — 10:30pm
- Scream Along With Billy brings his outrageous take on Lou Reed’s Berlin to the Rockwell — 7pm
- Gx42, Samposium and Mixed Generations rock out at the Midway — 3pm
- Albino Mbie plays City Winery — 7:30pm
- Pretty Late, Big Sigh, The Infinite Wet and Sunshine Riot demolish O'Brien's Pub — 9pm
- R&B singer Ravyn Lenae comes to the Paradise — 8pm
- British alt rockers Placebo, who you may remember from the 90s, play at Roadrunner — 8pm
