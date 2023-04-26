Braintree takes brunt of MBTA May shutdowns
Get ready for sporadic MBTA subway shutdowns.
- It’s the T's latest strategy to fix the track problems that have led to lengthy delays and train speed restrictions.
What's happening: Instead of forcing riders onto shuttle buses during working hours, T crews will be out fixing tracks in the evening hours, overnight and on weekends, meaning much of the T will be shut down past 8:45pm weeknights and altogether over some weekends.
The Braintree branch of the Red Line (Braintree to JFK/UMass) will shut down at 8:45pm each weeknight from Monday May 8 through Friday May 31, except for May 19 and 26.
- Before that, the entire Red Line between JFK/UMass and Park Street will close the weekend of Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7 with buses running the route.
- Red Line stations south of downtown (Andrew to Braintree or Ashmont) will be shut down the weekends of May 13-14 and May 20-21 with buses in place.
Also: The Orange Line will skip Haymarket on weekends May 13-14 and May 20-21 and the Green Line won't go between Government Center and North Station.
The weekend of May 27-28, work on the Green Line will mean no C Line between Cleveland Circle and Copley Square, no D Line Fenway to Copley and no service to Kenmore on the B Line.
Deehan's thought bubble: I wouldn't want to be from Quincy next month, but at least they have the Commuter Rail.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.