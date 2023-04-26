Braintree takes brunt of MBTA May shutdowns

Get ready for sporadic MBTA subway shutdowns.

It’s the T's latest strategy to fix the track problems that have led to lengthy delays and train speed restrictions.

What's happening: Instead of forcing riders onto shuttle buses during working hours, T crews will be out fixing tracks in the evening hours, overnight and on weekends, meaning much of the T will be shut down past 8:45pm weeknights and altogether over some weekends.

The Braintree branch of the Red Line (Braintree to JFK/UMass) will shut down at 8:45pm each weeknight from Monday May 8 through Friday May 31, except for May 19 and 26.

Before that, the entire Red Line between JFK/UMass and Park Street will close the weekend of Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7 with buses running the route.

Red Line stations south of downtown (Andrew to Braintree or Ashmont) will be shut down the weekends of May 13-14 and May 20-21 with buses in place.

Also: The Orange Line will skip Haymarket on weekends May 13-14 and May 20-21 and the Green Line won't go between Government Center and North Station.

The weekend of May 27-28, work on the Green Line will mean no C Line between Cleveland Circle and Copley Square, no D Line Fenway to Copley and no service to Kenmore on the B Line.

Deehan's thought bubble: I wouldn't want to be from Quincy next month, but at least they have the Commuter Rail.