1 hour ago - News
Flashback: Harry Belafonte in Boston
Yesterday, the world learned that music legend and civil rights leader Harry Belafonte died of congestive heart failure. He was 96.
Flashback: Berklee College of Music hosted Belafonte on March 6, 2014, for a tribute concert that students and faculty put together in his honor. He donned a gray and black robe and accepted an honorary doctor of music degree seen in the picture on the right above.
The intrigue: Belafonte broke barriers in music, spoke at the 1963 March on Washington, won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and amassed a pile of other accolades before his Berklee appearance.
- He was a big f—-ing deal, but he knew when to have a little fun, too.
