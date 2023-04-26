Flashback: Harry Belafonte in Boston

Harry Belafonte, left, is at the JFK Library in 2002 after getting the Distinguished American Award. He’s sticking his tongue out in 2014 after getting an honorary degree from Berklee College of Music. Photos: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Yesterday, the world learned that music legend and civil rights leader Harry Belafonte died of congestive heart failure. He was 96.

Flashback: Berklee College of Music hosted Belafonte on March 6, 2014, for a tribute concert that students and faculty put together in his honor. He donned a gray and black robe and accepted an honorary doctor of music degree seen in the picture on the right above.

The intrigue: Belafonte broke barriers in music, spoke at the 1963 March on Washington, won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and amassed a pile of other accolades before his Berklee appearance.