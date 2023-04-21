Your guide to Boston spring events

Swan boats are back at The Public Garden. Photo: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Pulling yourself out of hibernation mode is easier said than done, especially when the weather drops 30 degrees from one day to the next.

Here are some of the best springtime happenings to get you out and about.

🦢 Swan Boats

The swan boats in the Public Garden launched for the year earlier this month. Tickets are available on the dock before boarding. There’s no advance reservation or purchase needed.

When: 10am-4pm, April 15 through June 20; 10am-5pm June 21 through Sept. 4.

10am-4pm, April 15 through June 20; 10am-5pm June 21 through Sept. 4. Where: Public Garden dock.

Public Garden dock. Price: $4.50 for adults, $4 for riders 65+ and $3 for children ages 2-15. Children under 2 ride for free. The companies take cash or card.

Pro tip: The boats need at least 10 passengers to weigh them down and submerge the paddlewheel underwater.

Of note: The boats don’t operate in rain, high winds or extreme heat.

🛶 Paddle Boston

We all love that dirty water, but we don't want to swim in it. Paddle Boston lets you take out a canoe, kayak or paddleboard so you explore the Charles.

The Boston, Cambridge, Newton Boathouse, Nahanton Park and Somerville locations plan to open on May 6, weather permitting. Waltham and Medford will likely open on May 27.

When: Check the website to make a reservation. Paddle Boston also takes walk-ins.

Check the website to make a reservation. Paddle Boston also takes walk-ins. Where: Paddle Boston has seven locations to choose from.

Paddle Boston has seven locations to choose from. Price: Kayak rentals for adults start at $30. Canoe, paddleboat and rowboat rentals start at $45. More details here.

🌳 Arboretum

The Arboretum is running guided tours for the public from April 15 through July 31. The 90-minute tour offers insights into seasonal plants and the Arboretum’s history.

When: See the website.

See the website. Where: 125 Arbor Way, Boston

125 Arbor Way, Boston Price: Free. Registration covers up to two people.

Be smart: There’s street parking outside most entrance gates, but the Arboretum has no visitor parking.

Consider taking the Orange Line to Forest Hills and walking along the Arborway to get there.

Pro tip: The Arboretum asks people not to sign up for more than four slots and encourages larger groups to look into scheduling private tours.

🧘🏾‍♀️ Outdoor yoga

Several breweries are hosting weekend yoga classes.

🍻 Remnant Brewing Co. in Somerville is hosting a weekly yoga class.

When: 9:30am-10:30am. Saturdays

9:30am-10:30am. Saturdays Where: 2 Bow Market Way, Somerville

2 Bow Market Way, Somerville Price: $15. Find tickets here.

Pro tip: Bring a mat. You can rent one for $2 if you let the organizer know before class (cash or Venmo accepted).

🍻 Night Shift Brewing in Everett is hosting taproom yoga every Sunday.

When: 11am-12pm Sundays

11am-12pm Sundays Where: 87 Santilli Hwy, Everett

87 Santilli Hwy, Everett Price: $15 for admission and one beer or non-alcoholic beverage. Find tickets here.

Be smart: Bring your own yoga mat.

🍻 Castle Island Brewing in Boston is hosting a one-time yoga and brunch event, organized by the Boston Young Professional Association.

When: 10am-12pm, Saturday, April 22.

10am-12pm, Saturday, April 22. Where: 10 Old Colony Ave. Boston

10 Old Colony Ave. Boston Price: $25. Find tickets here.

🎨 Graffiti Walking Tours

Art Walks Boston hosts biweekly walking tours led by founder Rob Larsen.

When: 2pm-3:30pm Sunday, April 23. See Eventbrite for the following tour dates.

2pm-3:30pm Sunday, April 23. See Eventbrite for the following tour dates. Where: 290 Huntington Ave., Boston

290 Huntington Ave., Boston Price: $31.45. Find tickets for Sunday’s tour here.

Of note: At least four attendees need to be signed up 48 hours ahead of time, or else the tour may be canceled with a refund.