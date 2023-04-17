Bruins head to playoffs after making history

Bruins Charlie Coyle shoots against Chris Wideman of the Montreal Canadiens Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images.

The Boston Bruins start a potentially historic playoff run tonight. The Stanley Cup is in sight and if Boston hasn't caught Bruins fever just yet, it's probably about to.

Here's what to know about the best team in hockey:

This year’s Bruins are the winningest team in NHL history.

They set the all-time record for wins in a regular season with 65.

To top it off, the team also beat a nearly 50-year-old record for most points scored in a season.

It didn't always look like it was going to be such a strong season.

The Bruins were eliminated in the first round of last year's playoffs.

The team fired former head coach Bruce Cassidy last June and brought in Jim Montgomery to shepherd the team.

By preseason, oddsmakers pegged the team as the ninth most likely in the league to win the championship.

But, but, but: Some veteran players re-signed with the club before the season started and things started looking up.

Then, the team started winning and didn't look back.

By the winter, the Bruins set the record for fastest team to reach 80 points in the standings.

They got to showcase their increasing dominance by winning the Winter Classic game outdoors at Fenway Park.

Players to watch:

Right wing David Pastrnak scored a jaw-dropping 113 points in the regular season.

Captain Patrice Bergeron, in his 18th season in Boston, is still a top scorer at 37 years old.

Goalie Linus Ullmark has been a brick wall with 40 wins, six losses and one tie this season.

What's next: The Bruins face off against the Florida Panthers tonight and Wednesday in the first round.