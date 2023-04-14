Navigating the MBTA on Marathon Monday
So you want to take the T to the Boston Marathon route.
Driving the news: Copley Station will be closed all day. South Street, Kent Street and Saint Mary's Street stations will be closed 10am-6pm.
- The MBTA hasn't announced any other closures, but the agency could change service or temporarily close other stations near the finish line, per the MBTA website.
- Bicycles won’t be allowed anywhere on the T on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Green, Red, Orange, Blue and Silver lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule. So will the Commuter Rail.
- Plus: The MBTA is offering a $15 Commuter Rail pass so riders can travel along the marathon route.
Yes, but: These days, the MBTA’s regular weekday service is rife with slow zones and delays. Don’t be surprised if it looks worse on Marathon Monday.
What they’re saying: "The MBTA is in a good position to handle these large volume of people," MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green told reporters yesterday in Copley Square.
- "There may be some slow zones, but the T is working feverishly to rectify that problem," he added. "It's not going to stop us from getting people from point A to B."
