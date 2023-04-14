Navigating the MBTA on Marathon Monday

So you want to take the T to the Boston Marathon route.

Driving the news: Copley Station will be closed all day. South Street, Kent Street and Saint Mary's Street stations will be closed 10am-6pm.

The MBTA hasn't announced any other closures, but the agency could change service or temporarily close other stations near the finish line, per the MBTA website.

Bicycles won’t be allowed anywhere on the T on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Green, Red, Orange, Blue and Silver lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule. So will the Commuter Rail.

Plus: The MBTA is offering a $15 Commuter Rail pass so riders can travel along the marathon route.

Yes, but: These days, the MBTA’s regular weekday service is rife with slow zones and delays. Don’t be surprised if it looks worse on Marathon Monday.

What they’re saying: "The MBTA is in a good position to handle these large volume of people," MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green told reporters yesterday in Copley Square.