Zac Brown Band and other Boston-area concerts this weekend
This weekend is jam-packed with rock, hip-hop, blues, country and pop acts all playing Boston's concert venues.
Take a look at our curated list of shows to get you into a crowd:
Tonight
- Marielle Kraft / Ava Panza plays her Rhode Island-via-Nashville indie pop at the Red Room at Cafe 939 — 7pm
- Chase Rice takes his modern country to the House of Blues — 8pm
- Indie slowcore from Duster is at Paradise — 8pm
- Los Amigos Invisibles shows off their funky disco acid jazz at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
- British prog rock group Church of the Cosmic Skull is poppier than you expect at Sonia — 8pm
Saturday
- Avant Garde pop from Caroline Polachek comes to Roadrunner — 8pm
- Infected Mushroom bring psychedelic electronica from Israel to the House of Blues — 8pm
- Some Berklee kids are putting on “Untamed: The Miley Cyrus Ensemble,” a showcase of "contrasting layers and intricate components of Miley Cyrus’ life through music" at Berklee Performance Center — 8pm
- Marc Broussard brings some bonafide blue-eyed blues to The Sinclair — 8:30pm
- Joyful singer-songwriter Mindy Gledhill appears in the Haymarket Lounge at City Winery — 7:30pm
- It's a punk rock matinee at Midway Cafe with LoboHombre and Pint Killers — 3pm
Sunday
- Zac Brown Band plays at the Greg Hill Foundation benefit for bombing survivors at MGM Music Hall at Fenway — 8:15pm
- Hometown hero (and Aerosmith guitarist) Joe Perry brings his side band The Joe Perry Project to the House of Blues — 8pm
- Atlanta rapper UnoTheActivist is at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
- Eyehategod stops the clocks with sludge metal at Middle East - Downstairs — 7pm
