Zac Brown Band and other Boston-area concerts this weekend

Joe's other band will be at home at the House of Blues. Photo: Marc Broussely/Redferns/Getty Images

This weekend is jam-packed with rock, hip-hop, blues, country and pop acts all playing Boston's concert venues.

Take a look at our curated list of shows to get you into a crowd:

Tonight

Marielle Kraft / Ava Panza plays her Rhode Island-via-Nashville indie pop at the Red Room at Cafe 939 — 7pm

Chase Rice takes his modern country to the House of Blues — 8pm

Indie slowcore from Duster is at Paradise — 8pm

Los Amigos Invisibles shows off their funky disco acid jazz at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm

British prog rock group Church of the Cosmic Skull is poppier than you expect at Sonia — 8pm

Saturday

Avant Garde pop from Caroline Polachek comes to Roadrunner — 8pm

Infected Mushroom bring psychedelic electronica from Israel to the House of Blues — 8pm

Some Berklee kids are putting on “Untamed: The Miley Cyrus Ensemble,” a showcase of "contrasting layers and intricate components of Miley Cyrus’ life through music" at Berklee Performance Center — 8pm

Marc Broussard brings some bonafide blue-eyed blues to The Sinclair — 8:30pm

Joyful singer-songwriter Mindy Gledhill appears in the Haymarket Lounge at City Winery — 7:30pm

It's a punk rock matinee at Midway Cafe with LoboHombre and Pint Killers — 3pm

Sunday