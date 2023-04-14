44 mins ago - Things to Do

Zac Brown Band and other Boston-area concerts this weekend

Steph Solis
Guitarist Joe Perry performing

Joe's other band will be at home at the House of Blues. Photo: Marc Broussely/Redferns/Getty Images

This weekend is jam-packed with rock, hip-hop, blues, country and pop acts all playing Boston's concert venues.

Take a look at our curated list of shows to get you into a crowd:

Tonight
Saturday
  • Avant Garde pop from Caroline Polachek comes to Roadrunner — 8pm
  • Infected Mushroom bring psychedelic electronica from Israel to the House of Blues — 8pm
  • Some Berklee kids are putting on “Untamed: The Miley Cyrus Ensemble,” a showcase of "contrasting layers and intricate components of Miley Cyrus’ life through music" at Berklee Performance Center — 8pm
  • Marc Broussard brings some bonafide blue-eyed blues to The Sinclair — 8:30pm
  • Joyful singer-songwriter Mindy Gledhill appears in the Haymarket Lounge at City Winery — 7:30pm
  • It's a punk rock matinee at Midway Cafe with LoboHombre and Pint Killers — 3pm
Sunday
  • Zac Brown Band plays at the Greg Hill Foundation benefit for bombing survivors at MGM Music Hall at Fenway — 8:15pm
  • Hometown hero (and Aerosmith guitarist) Joe Perry brings his side band The Joe Perry Project to the House of Blues — 8pm
  • Atlanta rapper UnoTheActivist is at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
  • Eyehategod stops the clocks with sludge metal at Middle East - Downstairs — 7pm
