Laura Stevenson and other Boston-area concerts this weekend

It's a rock-heavy weekend at Boston's concert venues. Here's you curated list to get you out of the house an into a crowd.

Tonight

Local alt rockers Bleach the Sky are upstairs at the Middle East. — 8pm

Quirky singer-songwriter Laura Stevenson performs at the Sinclair for the 10th anniversary of her album "Wheel" — 8:30pm

Saturday

Ripe's easygoing alt-pop takes over the MGM Music Hall — 7:30pm

It's time for the annual Rock & Roll Rumble! Up first: Time Wolf, City of Dis, One Fall, D-Tension & The Secrets upstairs at Middle East — 8pm

British post-punk duo Sleaford Mods come to the Paradise — 8pm

Jazz-fusion from Snarky Puppy is at Roadrunner — 8pm

Somerville-based artist Mighty Mystic brings his reggae act to Brighton Music Hall — 8pm

Sunday