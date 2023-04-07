1 hour ago - Things to Do
Laura Stevenson and other Boston-area concerts this weekend
It's a rock-heavy weekend at Boston's concert venues. Here's you curated list to get you out of the house an into a crowd.
Tonight
- Local alt rockers Bleach the Sky are upstairs at the Middle East. — 8pm
- Quirky singer-songwriter Laura Stevenson performs at the Sinclair for the 10th anniversary of her album "Wheel" — 8:30pm
Saturday
- Ripe's easygoing alt-pop takes over the MGM Music Hall — 7:30pm
- It's time for the annual Rock & Roll Rumble! Up first: Time Wolf, City of Dis, One Fall, D-Tension & The Secrets upstairs at Middle East — 8pm
- British post-punk duo Sleaford Mods come to the Paradise — 8pm
- Jazz-fusion from Snarky Puppy is at Roadrunner — 8pm
- Somerville-based artist Mighty Mystic brings his reggae act to Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
Sunday
- Modern hard rockers The Home Team are a powerful and catchy group. They'll be at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
- Riot grrrl is back, and so are classic '90s punks Bikini Kill at Roadrunner — 8pm
- Sicilian Jazz singer Sissy Castrogiovanni is at City Winery — 7pm
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.