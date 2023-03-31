Masego, Avery Tate and other Boston-area concerts this weekend

Some big names and some lesser-known acts are coming through town this weekend.

Here's your curated look at Boston's concert scene.

Tonight

Hardcore veterans Earth Crisis are downstairs at the Middle East — 7pm

"Australian psych-guitar masters" The Church play The Sinclair — 8:30pm

Jamaican-American R&B singer Masego is at The House of Blues — 8pm

Saturday

Canadian pop from Elio comes to the Sinclair — 8pm

Arlo Guthrie, retired from the road, comes to the Shubert Theater for an on-stage conversation about his legendary life and times — 8pm

Animal Collective co-founder Avey Tare plays solo at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm

Anvil, stars of the “Anvil! The Story of Anvil”, one of the best music documentaries of all time, are with Midnite Hellion and the Stone Nobles upstairs at the Middle East — 8pm

Sunday