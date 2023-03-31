40 mins ago - Things to Do
Masego, Avery Tate and other Boston-area concerts this weekend
Some big names and some lesser-known acts are coming through town this weekend.
Here's your curated look at Boston's concert scene.
Tonight
- Hardcore veterans Earth Crisis are downstairs at the Middle East — 7pm
- "Australian psych-guitar masters" The Church play The Sinclair — 8:30pm
- Jamaican-American R&B singer Masego is at The House of Blues — 8pm
Saturday
- Canadian pop from Elio comes to the Sinclair — 8pm
- Arlo Guthrie, retired from the road, comes to the Shubert Theater for an on-stage conversation about his legendary life and times — 8pm
- Animal Collective co-founder Avey Tare plays solo at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
- Anvil, stars of the “Anvil! The Story of Anvil”, one of the best music documentaries of all time, are with Midnite Hellion and the Stone Nobles upstairs at the Middle East — 8pm
Sunday
- Singer Jake Wesley Rogers brings a glam attack to Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
- English contemporary alt singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock performs at City Winery — 8pm
- Slow jams from R&B singer Rini are on tap at the Sinclair — 8pm
