Masego, Avery Tate and other Boston-area concerts this weekend

Mike Deehan
Singer Jake Wesley Rogers

Jake Wesley Rogers' understated stage performance. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Some big names and some lesser-known acts are coming through town this weekend.

Here's your curated look at Boston's concert scene.

Tonight
  • Hardcore veterans Earth Crisis are downstairs at the Middle East — 7pm
  • "Australian psych-guitar masters" The Church play The Sinclair — 8:30pm
  • Jamaican-American R&B singer Masego is at The House of Blues — 8pm
Saturday
  • Canadian pop from Elio comes to the Sinclair — 8pm
  • Arlo Guthrie, retired from the road, comes to the Shubert Theater for an on-stage conversation about his legendary life and times — 8pm
  • Animal Collective co-founder Avey Tare plays solo at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
  • Anvil, stars of the “Anvil! The Story of Anvil”, one of the best music documentaries of all time, are with Midnite Hellion and the Stone Nobles upstairs at the Middle East — 8pm
Sunday
  • Singer Jake Wesley Rogers brings a glam attack to Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
  • English contemporary alt singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock performs at City Winery — 8pm
  • Slow jams from R&B singer Rini are on tap at the Sinclair — 8pm
