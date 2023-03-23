Westwood pizza parlor owner faces federal charges

The owner of Stash's Pizza in Dorchester and Roslindale is being held without bail after a judge decided his history of violence makes him a threat to possible witnesses in his forced labor case.

Driving the news: Federal Judge Judith Gail Dein Tuesday ordered Stavros "Steve" Papantoniadis to remain in jail after reviewing his record, which includes an assault charge for using a pizza shovel as a weapon in 1996 and a 1997 conviction for motor-vehicle homicide, according to court documents.

Catch up quick: Westwood resident Papantoniadis was arrested March 16 and charged with one federal count of forced labor, or compelling employees to work against their will.

Papantoniadis recruited and hired immigrants not authorized to work in the U.S., and beat and abused seven workers, according to the government's affidavit.

Papantoniadis would reference an employee's immigration status if they threatened to quit, per the affidavit.

Why it matters: Papantoniadis ran a well-known chain of pizzerias under the Stash's band, which used to have locations in Weymouth, Norwood, Norwell, Randolph and Wareham.

The case has brought attention to how vulnerable undocumented workers are to abusive employers.

What they're saying: "The defendant's history of violence and threats puts potential witnesses at great risk," Dein wrote in her decision.

The other side: Papantoniadis' defense attorneys said in court this week that many of the accusations date back years.

The defense team alleged that the accusers are incentivized to testify against Papantoniadis to gain favor in the immigration process, according to CBS Boston.

Papantoniadis' attorney did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Zoom in: According to the government's affidavit, Papantoniadis forced employees to work six or seven days a week for depressed or no wages at all, "far more than eight hours per day."

One immigrant from North Africa told authorities he worked at Stash's sometimes over 100 hours a week between 2001 and 2015 and that Papantoniadis broke his teeth and kicked him in the groin during another violent assault.

Context: Papantoniadis faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The big picture: Greater Boston Legal Services attorney Audrey Richardson told GBH News cases where immigrant workers are exploited are not uncommon.

Undocumented workers fear deportation if they come forward, she said.

What's next: Papantoniadis has not yet entered a plea and no date has been set for trial.