What music Bostonians Shazam the most

Boston wanted to identify pop music more than any other genre last year, followed by hip-hop and rock, according to a review of what we used the Shazam app for.

Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in Boston more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

“Calm Down,” an Afrobeats song by Nigerian artist Rema, was our most distinctive song search.

Boston's top 10 artists were: Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Lil Durk, Future, The Weeknd, Gunna, Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

Alternative and R&B/Soul rounded out the top five most Shazamed genres.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.

Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.

Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and the 5 most Shazamed genres.

Steph’s thought bubble: Shoutout to the reggaeton, Afrobeats and guaracha representation. One day, those genres will dominate the charts enough to not be lumped into an “other” category.