Nasty storm blows into the Boston region

A mid-March storm is hitting the region with rain that may shift to snow this afternoon, leaving around 6 inches of snow by tomorrow morning.

Threat level: Last night's rain may get heavy and wet throughout today.

The temperature is set to drop to around freezing by 5pm Tuesday, leaving us with a mess of a storm by the evening commute and overnight.

Forecasts predict the nor'easter will bring winds of 50 mph and 10 to 14-foot waves along the coast.

Colder air temperatures mean snow will likely pile up quickly, even on roads.

Zoom out: MetroWest and much of the North Shore could see 8 inches of snow.

Boston and coastal areas won't get the full brunt, maybe less than 6 inches, but could see flooding.

The South Shore could escape mostly unscathed, with only 2 to 4 inches predicted.

What they're saying: Meteorologist Dave Epstein says this storm is going to stick around longer than usual because upper-level winds that carry storms are going to be cut off from the jet stream.

"Think of it as if a river that is flowing and you come to a whirlpool where you spin for a little while before moving again — that’s what’s going to happen with the approaching storm and why it will last so long," Epstein wrote in the Globe.

What's next: St. Patrick's Day on Friday should be around 50°F, maybe even with some sun.