Boston home prices cool off a bit

Massachusetts home prices continue to far outpace the national average, but could begin cooling in 2023.

Why it matters: Any relief from sky-high home prices is welcome, especially as mortgage rates creep up.

By the numbers: The Boston metro area's median home sales price was $610,000 in January, up just about 2% from last year and less than a percent from December.

Inventory skyrocketed nearly 54% from the same time last year.

Zoom out: Nationally, the median home sales price in January was $359,000.

Sales were down 36.9% from the previous year.

What’s next: Spring, which is typically marked by high demand, more competition and higher home prices, is right around the corner.

If spring 2023 follows typical trends, we should expect home prices to rise again in the near future.

Yes, but: Experts predict 2023 will see a far less frantic housing market than last year.

The bottom line: We're starting to see a moderate market correction, but home values aren't falling.