Boston home prices cool off a bit
Massachusetts home prices continue to far outpace the national average, but could begin cooling in 2023.
Why it matters: Any relief from sky-high home prices is welcome, especially as mortgage rates creep up.
By the numbers: The Boston metro area's median home sales price was $610,000 in January, up just about 2% from last year and less than a percent from December.
- Inventory skyrocketed nearly 54% from the same time last year.
Zoom out: Nationally, the median home sales price in January was $359,000.
- Sales were down 36.9% from the previous year.
What’s next: Spring, which is typically marked by high demand, more competition and higher home prices, is right around the corner.
- If spring 2023 follows typical trends, we should expect home prices to rise again in the near future.
- Yes, but: Experts predict 2023 will see a far less frantic housing market than last year.
The bottom line: We're starting to see a moderate market correction, but home values aren't falling.
