Annual Common's Frog Pond skating event cancelled

Two weeks and about 75 degrees after record-cold temperatures, it's now too warm to go ice skating.

What's happening: The annual Skating with Friends event which offers free ice skating, hot chocolate and cookies on the Common's Frog Pond had to be canceled because it's too hot for skating.

It was supposed to happen this Sunday.

The event would have been in partnership with the Skating Club of Boston and offered free skating sessions, gear rentals and supervisions from skating assistants.

A spokesperson for the organizer, the Friends of the Public Garden, wrote to the media saying "unfortunately, the warmer-than-usual winter New England weather this season is making it so that the rink and equipment can't keep up with the heat."

Deehan's thought bubble: I hope whoever's inside the Frog Pond Freddie costume gets to take the day off now.