Flights out of Logan are mostly on time

Eighty-two percent of domestic flights from Boston Logan International Airport departed on time in November 2022, per the latest Bureau of Transportation Statistics data.

  • That's just one percentage point better than the national average of 81%.

The big picture: At the national level, airlines performed admirably throughout the fall of 2022, with on-time departure rates at or above 80% between September and November.

Zoom in: Across the 28 cities with Axios Local newsrooms, the Washington, D.C., area's Dulles International Airport had the best on-time performance in November 2022, at 88%.

  • Denver — where brutal storms tend to snarl wintertime operations — had the lowest, at 76%.

Yes, but: This dataset doesn't include December's meltdown at Southwest Airlines, which led to thousands of cancellations and delays at that particular carrier nationwide.

  • Expect those delays to show up in the next data release, where they'll almost assuredly drag down the systemwide numbers.
  • "Let me be clear: We messed up," Southwest Airlines COO Andrew Watterson said during congressional testimony last week. "In hindsight, we did not have enough winter operational resilience."

Be smart: Because airlines' systems and routes are so interconnected, problems at one airport or in one region tend to cascade across the country.

  • Foul weather in, say, Chicago can mean delays in Houston because planes get stuck and can't make their next planned leg.
  • Here in Boston, winter weather can make Logan freeze to a standstill.

The bottom line: Generally speaking, on-time performance tends to dip in the summer (thanks to thunderstorms and the vacation rush) and winter (due to blizzards and holiday crowds), and improve in the spring and fall.

  • It just goes to show you: Shoulder season is always the best.
