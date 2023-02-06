How to celebrate Galentine's Day in Boston

Steph here. Calling all beautiful spinsters and gal pals (which for these purposes is gender-neutral). I’ve cobbled up some of the best friend-date ideas for Galentine's Day, which falls on Monday this year.

What’s happening: Boston bars, restaurants and other hangouts are hosting Galentine’s Day events as early as this weekend.

🖋 Galentine’s Day Calligraphy for Beginners, 6pm Feb. 9

Boston-based calligraphy company Sip & Script is holding a modern calligraphy class at Time Out Market.

The class lasts an hour and a half and includes a calligraphy kit and the materials to write on.

It’s not cheap. Tickets start at $70.

🍾 DRAGtacular Brunch, 12pm Feb. 11

Seaport-based Laugh Boston plans to host a 90s themed drag brunch.

Ticket prices range from $35 for general admission and a complimentary mimosa to $180 for a four-ticket package and a Mimosa Tower (yes, really).

🎵 Galentine’s Day Picnic Spectacular, 6-10pm Feb. 11

Eastie’s Boston Bike Rentals is hosting a Galentine's Day party with energy readings, a selfie station, board games, snacks and music.

Tickets go for $55.

😂 Galentine’s Day at Improv Asylum, 8pm Feb. 13

The ladies of Improv Asylum perform original sketches and pay tribute to "the best alternative holiday to Valentine's Day ever created by Leslie Knope."

Tickets go for $20, excluding service fees.

🎨 Sip & Paint: Galentine’s Day Edition, 6-7:30pm Feb. 13

Local artist Laurel Greenfield will lead a sip-and-paint class for newbies at Eataly. The class includes wine, cheese and cannoli.

This one’s not cheap. $125 per class.

🛋 You could also hang out with some gal pals at home for free. Enjoy some wine, hot chocolate or water in your living room as you make fun of your friends’ Hinge matches.