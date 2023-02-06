Boston food prices saw year-end rise despite national slowdown

Data: BLS. Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Food prices across Greater Boston were up 11% in November 2022.

The cost of food eaten at home was up 12.4%, while the price of food eaten away from home was up 10.8%.

Food inflation has slowed down compared to the increases Greater Boston saw last summer and early fall, but that hasn’t brought much relief to our bank accounts.

Why it matters: Grocery bills are one of the most pertinent ways in which many Americans experience inflation.

As the cost of eggs, milk and other staples rise, families living on the financial edge are left making difficult choices about what to buy — and what to skip.

For restaurants and other businesses, higher food prices can leave owners with the difficult choice of swallowing the costs or passing them on to customers.

By the numbers: Nationwide, the cost of all foods was up 10.4% year over year in December, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The cost of food prepared at home was up 11.8%, while food eaten at restaurants was up 8.3%.

Those are all down just slightly from recent highs set towards the end of 2022.

Driving the news: Pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, climate change and higher energy costs are just some of the factors contributing to higher food prices.

Russia's war in Ukraine, a major wheat producer, continues to affect the global supply — and thus price — of that key foodstuff.

The Federal Trade Commission, meanwhile, is under increasing pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to investigate whether egg producers are manipulating prices.

The intrigue: Some businesses have noticed that while consumers may gripe about higher costs, they're willing to pay up, as the New York Times recently reported — disincentivizing them from bringing prices back down to Earth.

The big picture: Rising food prices aren't just changing the kinds of items that Americans are buying, as Axios' Emily Peck recently reported — they're forcing families to buy less food entirely.