Tourists hand Boston another accolade

Steph Solis
An ice rink sites upon Fenway Park's field during the Winter Classic. This is the view from the stands with the Prudential Center and other skyscrapers in the background.

Fenway Park transformed for NHL's Winter Classic. Photo: M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Boston’s diverse cuisine, historic architecture and iconic baseball park has landed the city on Travel + Leisure’s list of best U.S. cities.

The big picture: "History earned this New England hub many accolades from T+L readers, as did the cultural and sports institutions, with one voter calling Fenway ‘one of the most beautiful ballparks,'" T+L writes.

  • The Seaport’s transformation and the latest wave of restaurants popping up don’t hurt, either.

The intrigue: The rats, transportation woes and high costs plague Bostonians, but they haven’t deterred interest from tourists worldwide.

Zoom in: T+L readers ranked Boston 10th, above Austin; Williamsburg, Virginia; Asheville, North Carolina; San Diego; and Nashville.

Yes, but: New York City, Honolulu and Santa Fe, New Mexico were among the cities that ranked higher.

Steph’s thought bubble: I haven’t been to all of the cities in this list, but I was surprised to see Alexandria, Virginia, rank eighth.

  • Do you agree with the rankings? Reply to this email and let us know.
