Tourists hand Boston another accolade

Boston’s diverse cuisine, historic architecture and iconic baseball park has landed the city on Travel + Leisure’s list of best U.S. cities.

The big picture: "History earned this New England hub many accolades from T+L readers, as did the cultural and sports institutions, with one voter calling Fenway ‘one of the most beautiful ballparks,'" T+L writes.

The Seaport’s transformation and the latest wave of restaurants popping up don’t hurt, either.

The intrigue: The rats, transportation woes and high costs plague Bostonians, but they haven’t deterred interest from tourists worldwide.

Zoom in: T+L readers ranked Boston 10th, above Austin; Williamsburg, Virginia; Asheville, North Carolina; San Diego; and Nashville.

Yes, but: New York City, Honolulu and Santa Fe, New Mexico were among the cities that ranked higher.

Steph’s thought bubble: I haven’t been to all of the cities in this list, but I was surprised to see Alexandria, Virginia, rank eighth.