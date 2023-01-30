Mass. comes in 2nd place in trivia
Massachusetts was ranked second in the country for its interest in trivia, per an analysis of Google Trends data by BetMassachusetts.com
Why it matters: It's no surprise a state as brainy as Massachusetts has a thing for intellectual competitions. Plus, pub-style team-trivia nights have become a weekly tradition in many of the area's neighborhood bars.
Worth noting: Maine was the only state with more trivial interest.
- Here's some trivia for you: We used to own Maine, so we can take credit for their top spot.
- And if we came in second, how do we collect our $15 gift card?
How it works: The site tallied up searches for phrases like "trivia," "trivia night," or "trivia near me" to determine popularity in each state.
- Our neighbors in Rhode Island (which, for the record, we never owned, and don't you ever suggest to them that we did) came in fourth place.
- Vermont placed 10th, probably due to its proximity to Western Mass.
- The smarty-pants overlap stops there though, as neither Connecticut nor New Hampshire made the top ten.
Deehan's thought bubble: I used to host a fairly popular team trivia competition when I worked for MASSterList and later at GBH News.
- Would you come play along if I brought that back? Let me know by replying or tell me @Deehan.
