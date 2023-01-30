Mass. comes in 2nd place in trivia

Massachusetts was ranked second in the country for its interest in trivia, per an analysis of Google Trends data by BetMassachusetts.com

Why it matters: It's no surprise a state as brainy as Massachusetts has a thing for intellectual competitions. Plus, pub-style team-trivia nights have become a weekly tradition in many of the area's neighborhood bars.

Worth noting: Maine was the only state with more trivial interest.

Here's some trivia for you: We used to own Maine, so we can take credit for their top spot.

And if we came in second, how do we collect our $15 gift card?

How it works: The site tallied up searches for phrases like "trivia," "trivia night," or "trivia near me" to determine popularity in each state.

Our neighbors in Rhode Island (which, for the record, we never owned, and don't you ever suggest to them that we did) came in fourth place.

Vermont placed 10th, probably due to its proximity to Western Mass.

The smarty-pants overlap stops there though, as neither Connecticut nor New Hampshire made the top ten.

Deehan's thought bubble: I used to host a fairly popular team trivia competition when I worked for MASSterList and later at GBH News.