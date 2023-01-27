Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.
- Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change.
- Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?
The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining rooms.
- (And if you haven't made V-Day reservations by now, you'd better have a romantic dinner backup plan sometime next month.)
314 Shawmut Ave., Boston
This South End classic has an adorable fireplace nestled into the downstairs dining room below the popular cafe.
138 St James Ave., Boston
When the iconic Oak Room restaurant at the Copley Plaza Hotel was reincarnated into the more modern Oak Long Bar in 2012, they didn't mess with the lounge area's classic fireplace.
98 Winthrop St., Cambridge
To call the tables closest to the old fashioned fireplace at Harvard Square's classic Red House "much desired" would be an understatement.
233 Hanover St., Boston
If you can't sit outside at the balcony table for two at Tresca in the North End, the fireplace inside will make a fine winter substitute.
279a Broadway, Cambridge
Don't let the cozy hole-in-the-wall feel of this Cambridge seafood specialist fool you — it's got one of the most impressive fireplaces that side of the river.
24 Commonwealth Ave., West Concord
Woods Hill Table's deeply inset brick and stone fireplace gets the award for "hearthiest" dining room feature.
928 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
Pammy's brings a New-American flair to a classic trattoria, and its white tile hearth is the centerpiece of the dining room.
Honorable mention: The Behan
378 Centre St., Jamaica Plain
Brendan Behan's pub isn't a restaurant, but the cozy fireplace at this classic Boston neighborhood bar is the perfect spot to hang with friends or just lose yourself in a good book.
