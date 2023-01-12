Boston artist Giovanni DeCunto goes global

Giovanni DeCunto has recreated some of the most iconic faces of our time, from Katie Holmes to Tom Brady and Marcus Smart.

The Boston-based painter’s latest deal takes his artwork around the globe.

Driving the news: DeCunto signed a three-year contract last month with Florida-based Axiom Fine Art Consulting, which will represent and manage him.

Under the partnership, Axiom will place DeCunto’s paintings in galleries in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Toronto and Nice, France.

The intrigue: DeCunto has been commissioned by actor Tom Cruise, former President George H.W. Bush and other public figures, but this partnership expands DeCunto’s reach thousands of miles beyond his South Street studio.

What they’re saying: “My job up to this point is that I make the paintings, I have to place the paintings and I have to sell the paintings,” says DeCunto, whose work has been featured in 35 museums.

“I’m like the guy Rocky,” he added. “I’ve never had a manager. All of a sudden, I have a manager.”

Photo: Steph Solis/Axios