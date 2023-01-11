Cambridge police shooting spurs calls for change
Hundreds of protesters want answers from Cambridge Police about what led to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Bangladeshi American college student by officers last week.
Driving the news: Protesters were on the steps of Cambridge City Hall Monday to demand the police adopt body cameras and new methods for dealing with mental health emergencies.
- The Bangladesh Association of New England organized the demonstration.
The big picture: The city of Cambridge, perhaps one of the most liberal places in the country, prides itself on inclusivity, equity and support for immigrants and people of color.
- Progressive Cantabrigians expect city and police officials to be open about what happened and to adopt reforms.
What's next: The city and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan will hold a community meeting Thursday from 6-8pm at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School to discuss the shooting.
- Police Commissioner Christine Elow will be on hand to respond to questions from the public.
- The Cambridge City Council will meet next week to discuss what changes the police department should make.
