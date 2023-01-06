How Healey plans to tackle costs

Gov. Healey now has to turn her campaign promises into policy proposals the Legislature will sign off on. Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Maura Healey is promising that people will see the benefit of the state's overflowing tax revenues.

The big picture: Healey, in her first address as governor Thursday, told lawmakers gathered at the State House that record public revenue does little for residents who can't afford a home, heat or child care.

The inaugural speech, which followed her swearing-in, focused on the same themes as Healey's campaign for governor: the cost of living, equality, tax relief, access to abortion, job training and economic development.

Details: To increase the housing stock, Healey wants to revisit local zoning laws and build new houses near transit hubs.

Former Gov. Baker had similar goals but faced opposition from local officials that didn't want to make it easier to build.

Worth noting: Healey will create a new cabinet position dedicated to housing.

Healey also plans to make community college free to people over 25 years old who don't yet have a college degree.

Along with increased funding for state colleges and universities, Healey plans to realign the state's higher education programs with the skills most in demand from employers.

Plus: Healey said a strong Mass. economy needs a functioning MBTA, and she vowed to fund the hiring of a thousand new workers for the struggling T.

The governor added that she would earmark 1% of her first budget proposal, due March 1, to environmental and energy agencies. That could amount to nearly a half-billion dollars.

Our thought bubble: Lawmakers seemed to like what Healey was selling, and she had to pause for applause several times.