What to know about Massachusetts' new traffic law

One of the last pieces of major legislation to get Gov. Charlie Baker's signature is a new road safety law meant to protect cyclists and others on the road.

Why it matters: Under the new law, drivers need to leave at least four feet of distance to pass a cyclist, pedestrian or smaller vehicle on the road.

Drivers will have to use a "reasonable speed" when they pass someone.

Passing drivers are allowed to cross a road's yellow centerline only if it's safe, and they can't go over the speed limit to pass.

Drivers need to give four feet of space to anyone on the road, including utility workers, tow truck drivers and construction workers.

The state will add new road signs to remind drivers of the four-foot rule.

By the numbers: The law aims to prevent road deaths, which spiked to an 11-year high in 2021 at 400.

There were 175 deaths in the first half of 2022, according to MassDOT data, and the state has yet to release its year-end tally.

Pedestrian deaths rose from 56 in 2020 to 63 in 2021, according to safety advocacy group Vision Zero Massachusetts.

Bicyclist fatalities have dropped. Nine cyclists were killed in 2020 compared with six in 2021.

Zoom in: Tractor-trailers will be made safer.

The law requires lateral protective devices that block the open space between a large trailer's wheels. The devices stop bicyclists from getting caught between the rear wheels of a turning truck.

Truck drivers will also need to add backup cameras and more mirrors to mitigate blind spots.

Yes, but: Enforcement might be spotty.

Even the bill's primary sponsor, Belmont Sen. William Brownsberger, admits that tickets handed out for passing closer than four feet will be rare.

"It's going to be when a police officer sees somebody sort of buzz a cyclist or just really come too close to an emergency worker or something," Brownsberger told MassLive.

Between the lines: Lawmakers' aim when crafting the law was to include its measures in driver's education requirements so new drivers adopt those behaviors from the start.

What's next: The law, which Baker signed Monday, is already in effect and fines for failure to equip trailers with the new safety features go into effect in 2025.