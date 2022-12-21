Boston's historic, but bumpy year

As we wrap up 2022, we're looking back at some of the moments and themes that defined our year.

Why it matters: Boston had a historic year in politics, sports and, for better or worse, transportation.

🚃 The T: Maybe, just maybe, we'll remember 2022 as the year of MBTA’s reckoning. Transit officials couldn't ignore the questions of federal inspectors, who found unsafe conditions and severe worker shortages.

The T wasn't all bad, though. The Green Line Extension is finally live and can take Bostonians to Union Square or Tufts University's campus without transfers.

🗳 Politics: For the first time, Massachusetts elected women as governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Gov.-elect Maura Healey is not only the first woman in the corner office, but also the first openly lesbian governor.

The Democratic prosecutor campaigned on a promise to protect the state's abortion protections, especially in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision.

🏀 Sports: The Boston Celtics making the NBA Finals gave Bostonians something to root for when every other sports team floundered.

Celtics legend Bill Russell managed to see their meteoric rise last season before dying at age 88.

The Celtics faced scrutiny later this fall after The Athletic reported coach Ime Udoka had an "improper intimate and consensual relationship" with a female employee. He was suspended for this season.

Meanwhile, fans are preparing to place bets on the Celtics and other Boston teams now that Massachusetts legalized sports betting.

🏥 Health care: Hospitals remain at, or just below, their limits treating patients with COVID-19, RSV, the flu and other respiratory diseases.

Hospitals also took in hundreds of behavioral health patients weekly, as well as migrants and longtime residents seeking shelter.

Boston Children's Hospital faced a firestorm of harassing messages and threats over its transgender health care program, but that hasn’t deterred health care workers from continuing to provide gender-affirming care.

❌ Layoffs: Tech companies ranging from Roomba maker iRobot to internet provider Starry slashed their workforces this year.

🌆 Downtown: Downtown neighborhoods still see less traffic than before the pandemic.