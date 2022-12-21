Boston's historic, but bumpy year
As we wrap up 2022, we're looking back at some of the moments and themes that defined our year.
Why it matters: Boston had a historic year in politics, sports and, for better or worse, transportation.
🚃 The T: Maybe, just maybe, we'll remember 2022 as the year of MBTA’s reckoning. Transit officials couldn't ignore the questions of federal inspectors, who found unsafe conditions and severe worker shortages.
- The T wasn't all bad, though. The Green Line Extension is finally live and can take Bostonians to Union Square or Tufts University's campus without transfers.
🗳 Politics: For the first time, Massachusetts elected women as governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
- Gov.-elect Maura Healey is not only the first woman in the corner office, but also the first openly lesbian governor.
- The Democratic prosecutor campaigned on a promise to protect the state's abortion protections, especially in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision.
🏀 Sports: The Boston Celtics making the NBA Finals gave Bostonians something to root for when every other sports team floundered.
- Celtics legend Bill Russell managed to see their meteoric rise last season before dying at age 88.
- The Celtics faced scrutiny later this fall after The Athletic reported coach Ime Udoka had an "improper intimate and consensual relationship" with a female employee. He was suspended for this season.
- Meanwhile, fans are preparing to place bets on the Celtics and other Boston teams now that Massachusetts legalized sports betting.
🏥 Health care: Hospitals remain at, or just below, their limits treating patients with COVID-19, RSV, the flu and other respiratory diseases.
- Hospitals also took in hundreds of behavioral health patients weekly, as well as migrants and longtime residents seeking shelter.
- Boston Children's Hospital faced a firestorm of harassing messages and threats over its transgender health care program, but that hasn’t deterred health care workers from continuing to provide gender-affirming care.
❌ Layoffs: Tech companies ranging from Roomba maker iRobot to internet provider Starry slashed their workforces this year.
🌆 Downtown: Downtown neighborhoods still see less traffic than before the pandemic.
