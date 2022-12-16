Making sense of Charlie Baker's new NCAA gig

Gov. Charlie Baker is taking the helm of the organization that operates college sports next year.

Why it matters: The retirement-averse governor will get to administer the NCAA, a huge national organization, without having to be involved in the gutter of the partisan politics he's made clear he disdains.

The big picture: The landscape of collegiate athletics is in flux, writes Axios' Herb Scribner, especially as more players pursue name and likeness deals that are bringing big money to amateur athletes.

The NCAA Board of Governors sought a candidate with deep political experience to navigate a college sports landscape that has come under increasing scrutiny in Washington, D.C., and statehouses across the country, according to Sports Business Journal.

The NCAA said Baker's "history of successfully forging bipartisan solutions to complex problems stood out" to the search committee.

Between the lines: For Baker, it could be a perfect position for a moderate Republican who still wants to serve but has little interest in the extremism of modern electoral politics.

By the numbers: Baker is likely going to make bank. Outgoing NCAA president Mark Emmert was paid nearly $3 million in 2019-2020.

Baker, a former Harvard basketball power forward who had early ambitions to be a sportswriter, won't even have to move out of the commonwealth for the job.

Bottom line: The NCAA is likely giving Baker just what he wants at this stage of his career: a high-profile national platform, time to weather the storm that is the modern GOP, and a complicated organization for a manager-in-chief to rejuvenate.

What's next: Baker will begin his new role in March.