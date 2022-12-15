Flu season is hitting Massachusetts hard

Hope you got your annual flu shot.

What's happening: Influenza is back in a big way, with Massachusetts among the hardest-hit states this season.

The CDC has declared "very high" levels of flu activity in Mass.

The state's health department agrees, and found 5,462 cases between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3.

What they're saying: "The percent of influenza-like illness (ILI) visits in Massachusetts is 5.74%, which is higher than the regional baseline of 2.0% and the previous three seasons in the same week," according to the state's weekly flu report.

Why it matters: The last two flu seasons were mild because of the precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But since masks have come off, respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV are spreading like wild.

"With COVID and RSV also circulating, it's a perfect storm for a terrible holiday season," American Medical Association Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, said at a CDC briefing last week.

Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

Hospitalizations are also up statewide, WBUR's Gabrielle Emanuel reports.

Adults over 65 are hospitalized the most, but children under 5 years old are the second most likely to end up in the hospital.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky estimated last week that there have been at least 8.7 million cases of flu nationally, along with 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths since the start of October.

"Hospitalizations for flu continue to be the highest we have seen at this time of year in a decade, demonstrating the significantly earlier flu season we are experiencing," Walensky said.

Threat level: Under 39% of eligible Mass. residents have gotten a flu shot this year, according to the state's Department of Public Health, below the national average.