Boston has some of the worst traffic in the country

Believe it or not, Boston is only the sixth-worst city to drive in.

Driving the news: The ranking comes via a study by CircuitBlog, which looked at congestion levels, traffic jams, driving speeds and fatalities.

Zoom in: Boston has some of the lengthiest traffic jams in the country, and we're ranked the sixth worst place for traffic, per the study.

We ranked in the middle of the pack for hours lost to congestion, but near the top for both speed and fatalities.

Zoom out: New York City was ranked the worst place to drive in, with Chicago, Miami, Austin, and Los Angeles filling out the rest of the top five.