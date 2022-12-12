Catalytic converter bill at risk of dying before end of session

All it takes is a Sawzall to lop a converter from the underside of a car. Photo: Victor Hilitski/Getty Images

An effort to crack down on thefts of catalytic converters might become a victim of Beacon Hill's scramble to pass new laws before the legislative session ends.

Driving the news: A bill from Rep. Steven Howitt (R-Seekonk) would force junkyard operators, auto part dealers and others who buy catalytic converters to report sale records to police and to hold converters for 10 days before reselling them.

The bill would create fines of up to $2,500 for failing to properly carry out the sale of a catalytic converter.

Similar laws exist in 26 other states.

Why it matters: Catalytic converter theft is on the rise around the country and Massachusetts police have been looking for ways to crack down.

Thieves have stolen the car parts from vehicles in Amherst, Newton, Watertown, Braintree and several other areas in recent months.

Howitt's bill would make it easier for police to monitor the sale of the parts to junk yards and dealers. It could also help investigators identify individuals or groups that make up the black market for converters.

The intrigue: The bill already passed the House without opposition, but with just over two weeks remaining in the legislative session, it has yet to pass the Senate. If it doesn't go to a vote, the bill will have to restart the legislative process in January.

Bills passed after the end of the legislature's formal sessions need to be unanimously approved, and it's unlikely any last-minute bill will get a vote on the Senate floor without enthusiastic support from Democratic leaders.

What they're saying: Howitt told Axios the fate of the bill is in the hands of Senate President Karen Spilka, who controls last-minute votes in the chamber and is the final gatekeeper for which bills go before Gov. Baker.