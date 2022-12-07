Massachusetts delegation to the House switches to minority mode

After four years in the majority of the U.S. House of Representatives, Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation will return to minority status next year and lose some power and influence.

Why it matters: The delegation's power in Washington affects the flow of federal funds coming back to the commonwealth. With Democrats out of power, the progressive politics preferred by most Massachusetts voters will take a back seat to a Republican agenda.

President Biden had high praise for the state's delegation when he came to Logan Airport to tout the Democrats' infrastructure bill in September, calling the group "the most powerful and most talented delegation, I think, in the country."

Yes but: Without any elected Republicans elected to Congress, the entire Massachusetts House delegation will be on the outside looking in.

"In the past, we had a couple Republicans and that helped us in times like these. We are in a rough spot," GOP strategist Virginia Buckingham said on WCVB's “On the Record” last month.

Worth noting: Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey will retain their majority status in the Senate next year.

The House delegation will give up important committee chairs, but veteran local lawmakers know how to wield power even without the Speaker on their side.

And as a silver lining, Rep. Katherine Clark's ascension to the second most powerful position among House Democrats will also give the state more clout.

What they’re saying: There will be opportunities for bipartisanship if Republicans in charge seek out compromise, Rep. Jake Auchincloss tells Axios.

"With the gavel comes the initiative. If [Republicans] want to work in good faith on energy independence, affordable housing and healthcare, and sound foreign policy, then I'm going to work with them in good faith," Auchincloss said.

But Auchincloss said if the Republican agenda is dominated by political theatrics meant to damage President Biden, he's ready to fight back.

Between the lines: If the GOP uses the majority to launch numerous investigations of Biden, Democrats will be forced to play defense.

"Instead of crafting legislation as chairs of committees or subcommittees or simply as members of the majority, Massachusetts lawmakers would mostly be reduced to trying to make life painful for the Republicans and slow their legislative ambitions," The Globe wrote last month.

Ways and Means Chair Rep. Richard Neal told the Globe he's "thrilled at the prospect," of using his legislative expertise to combat possible Republican efforts to cut entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security.

What's next: If Democrats win back the House while Clark is still the second highest-ranking Democrat, she would be Speaker Hakeem Jeffries' majority leader. And if for whatever reason Jeffries was no longer in leadership, Clark could become speaker herself.