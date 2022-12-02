What to know about the Earthshot Prize awards

Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales helped light up Boston green outside City Hall on Wednesday. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The royal couple's visit to Boston culminates with Friday's Earthshot Prize ceremony, in which five organizations will receive the coveted climate award. The ceremony is expected to begin shortly after 5pm.

Catch up fast: The Earthshot Prize Council named 30 finalists, including two based in the U.S. (neither from Boston, sadly).

Illinois-based LanzaTech uses carbon-hungry microbes to transform emissions into raw materials that can be used for jet fuel, yoga pants and cleaning products.

Florida-based Pristine Seas, National Geographic's research and media project, includes a group of scientists, policy experts and filmmakers working to inspire the creation of protected marine areas.

Each winner gets £1 million ($1.23 million) in prize funding to help support and scale their projects.

How to watch: If you can't make the ceremony, look for a stream around 2pm Monday on pbs.org and 8pm on the PBS YouTube channel.

You'll see Princess Kate of Wales, actor Rami Malek and other presenters, as well as performances from Billie Eilish and Chloe X Halle.

How to avoid: Steer clear of the Fenway area, but if you have to head that way, don't expect to find parking.