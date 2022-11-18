"Yuck Fale" returns to Allston
One of the country's oldest sports rivalries is back tomorrow as the Harvard Crimson take on the Yale Bulldogs at Harvard Stadium.
What's happening: The 138th meeting between the bitter enemies will kick off at 12pm.
- If Harvard wins, and Penn beats Princeton later in the day, it'll put the Crimson in a four-way tie for the Ivy League Championship.
- Harvard undergrads are already using "The Game" as an excuse to party this weekend, as is tradition probably dating back to the Puritans.
Flashback: Harvard beat Yale in a close 34-31 game last year in New Haven thanks to a 12-yard touchdown pass in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter.
- Because of construction, an appearance at Fenway Park and games hosted in New Haven, this will be the first meeting of the two teams at Allston's Harvard Stadium since 2016.
- That was so long ago, part of the terrific coverage in The Crimson (the newspaper) this time around includes a look at what it's actually like when the campus hosts the game.
Where to watch: The game will be on ESPNU, WRCA 1330 AM, 106.1 FM, 92.9 FM-HD2 and streaming on ESPN.
- Those are your best bets to see the game since the stadium is sold out.
You can find tickets from re-sellers for between $140 and $300. But if you're interested in Harvard or Yale, you can probably afford it.
