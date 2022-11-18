"Yuck Fale" returns to Allston

One of the country's oldest sports rivalries is back tomorrow as the Harvard Crimson take on the Yale Bulldogs at Harvard Stadium.

What's happening: The 138th meeting between the bitter enemies will kick off at 12pm.

If Harvard wins, and Penn beats Princeton later in the day, it'll put the Crimson in a four-way tie for the Ivy League Championship.

Harvard undergrads are already using "The Game" as an excuse to party this weekend, as is tradition probably dating back to the Puritans.

Flashback: Harvard beat Yale in a close 34-31 game last year in New Haven thanks to a 12-yard touchdown pass in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Because of construction, an appearance at Fenway Park and games hosted in New Haven, this will be the first meeting of the two teams at Allston's Harvard Stadium since 2016.

That was so long ago, part of the terrific coverage in The Crimson (the newspaper) this time around includes a look at what it's actually like when the campus hosts the game.

Where to watch: The game will be on ESPNU, WRCA 1330 AM, 106.1 FM, 92.9 FM-HD2 and streaming on ESPN.

Those are your best bets to see the game since the stadium is sold out.

You can find tickets from re-sellers for between $140 and $300. But if you're interested in Harvard or Yale, you can probably afford it.