What to expect on Election Day in Boston

Massachusetts voters are heading to the polls today with a lot at stake.

What's happening: At the top of the ticket is the race between former state Rep. Geoff Diehl (R) and Attorney General Maura Healey (D), who are vying to succeed Gov. Charlie Baker in Beacon Hill's corner office.

Check out our voter guide for the details.

As part of a ballot measure, voters will also decide whether to tax the state's highest earners an additional 4% on annual income over $1 million.

Be smart: Polling places are required by law to be open from 7am to 8pm on Election Day.

Any mail-in ballot must be postmarked by today and reach the local election office by Saturday at 5pm to be counted.

Ballot drop-off boxes will be collected throughout the day.

Use the state's tool to find your polling place.

What they're saying: Secretary of State William Galvin predicted low turnout because of an apparent lack of enthusiasm for the contests, according to State House News Service.

"In the absence of really intense campaigns ... we've seen more activity about New Hampshire on our broadcasts than we've seen about Massachusetts," Galvin told reporters Monday, adding that Election Day may be "almost a little anticlimactic."

The big picture: Voting and government transparency advocacy group Common Cause Massachusetts reminded voters yesterday in an email that results may not be immediately known after polls close.

Election officials will need time to tally in-person voters and count any ballots mailed in or dropped off.

“We want to remind voters that it takes extra time and care for our elected officials to accurately count every mail ballot and that’s why Election Day is not results day,” Common Cause executive director Geoff Foster wrote in an email.

Details: Democrats, including Healey, will hold their election night celebration at the Copley Plaza hotel in Boston while Diehl's campaign will see results come in at the Boston Harbor Hotel.