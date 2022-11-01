Exclusive: Greater Boston's most influential companies
A dozen Greater Boston companies made a new list of the world's most influential companies.
Driving the news: Moderna, Enel and Bain Capital were among the Boston-area companies that made the first Signal AI 500 Index, joining some of the world's most popular brands like Apple, LG and Toyota.
- Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Samsung, which are based elsewhere but have offices in Boston or Cambridge, topped the list.
Signal AI, a London-based startup, has in-house technology that ranks corporate reputations using financial data, news coverage in 150 languages and other information found online.
- The startup's rankings also break down a company's score based on its growth, workplace culture, innovation and other factors.
- The ranking includes companies across 30 industries.
Why it matters: The list offers a data-driven look at companies that are influential, and breaks it down by their reputation around performance, workplace culture, social responsibility and other areas.
What they're saying: "Fueled by digesting billions of data points with AI, we're finally able to rank the reputation of companies across dozens of sectors — like New Balance, Liberty Mutual and Moderna — and reveal precisely why they're scrutinized, shrugged off, or celebrated," says Dan Gaynor, co-founder of Kelp Data, a Boston-based startup that Signal AI recently acquired.
Details: Signal AI's Index suggests that doing business well is the biggest driver of favorable reputations, the company tells Axios.
- Companies that focus on ethical supply chains, philanthropy and environment and climate storytelling ranked higher in the "purpose" category, which evaluates a company's commitment to workplace culture, diversity, climate resiliency and other corporate responsibility metrics.
In the life sciences sector, Cambridge-based Moderna, Sanofi and Takeda made the top 100. Waltham-based PerkinElmer, which will soon split into two businesses, ranked 337th.
Other Boston-area companies that made the overall list include Tripadvisor, financial services company State Street Corp. and real estate firm American Tower.
- Framingham-based TJX Companies and Burlington-based Keurig Dr Pepper also made the list.
