Exclusive: Greater Boston's most influential companies

A dozen Greater Boston companies made a new list of the world's most influential companies.

Driving the news: Moderna, Enel and Bain Capital were among the Boston-area companies that made the first Signal AI 500 Index, joining some of the world's most popular brands like Apple, LG and Toyota.

Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Samsung, which are based elsewhere but have offices in Boston or Cambridge, topped the list.

Signal AI, a London-based startup, has in-house technology that ranks corporate reputations using financial data, news coverage in 150 languages and other information found online.

The startup's rankings also break down a company's score based on its growth, workplace culture, innovation and other factors.

The ranking includes companies across 30 industries.

Why it matters: The list offers a data-driven look at companies that are influential, and breaks it down by their reputation around performance, workplace culture, social responsibility and other areas.

What they're saying: "Fueled by digesting billions of data points with AI, we're finally able to rank the reputation of companies across dozens of sectors — like New Balance, Liberty Mutual and Moderna — and reveal precisely why they're scrutinized, shrugged off, or celebrated," says Dan Gaynor, co-founder of Kelp Data, a Boston-based startup that Signal AI recently acquired.

Details: Signal AI's Index suggests that doing business well is the biggest driver of favorable reputations, the company tells Axios.

Companies that focus on ethical supply chains, philanthropy and environment and climate storytelling ranked higher in the "purpose" category, which evaluates a company's commitment to workplace culture, diversity, climate resiliency and other corporate responsibility metrics.

In the life sciences sector, Cambridge-based Moderna, Sanofi and Takeda made the top 100. Waltham-based PerkinElmer, which will soon split into two businesses, ranked 337th.

Other Boston-area companies that made the overall list include Tripadvisor, financial services company State Street Corp. and real estate firm American Tower.