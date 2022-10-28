Local native's book goes deep on Trump impeachments

Local native Karoun Demirjian of the Washington Post has a new book detailing the two impeachments of former President Trump and the blunders that doomed the efforts to remove him from office.

Details: "Unchecked: The untold story behind Congress's botched impeachment of Donald Trump" was co-written with Politico's Rachael Bade and published just over a week ago.

What they're saying: Demirjian tweeted that she and Bade got Capitol Hill sources to spill their guts in ways that challenge the partisan views of the impeachments.

"People who want to see the Trump impeachments in black-and-white have been upset with us for reporting what we learned. For showing how much more politically depraved the impeachment process was, at times, than people realized," she wrote on Twitter.

The intrigue: Axios' Mike Allen previewed the book before its publication, highlighting new information the authors uncovered about the White House's strategy to withhold information about Trump's call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky until after GOP lawmakers had publicly sided with the former president.

"If they could corner lawmakers into publicly defending Trump's call with Zelensky, they believed," the authors write, "then GOP lawmakers would be less likely to break with the White House when the full story came out."

Background: Demirjian grew up in Arlington and Lexington and has degrees from Harvard and Tufts.