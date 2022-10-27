2 hours ago - News

Boston commutes get shorter

Sami Sparber
Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios
The pandemic likely shaved a few minutes off your drive to work.

What's happening: The average one-way commute in Boston was 5.8 minutes shorter in 2021 compared to 2019, per the latest U.S. Census data.

  • Commutes decreased the most in Boston, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: More people working from home and fewer commuting by car have reshaped the traditional back-and-forth.

  • Massachusetts' remote workforce exploded from 5.4% in 2019 to 23.7% in 2021, according to data.

Between the lines: Traffic congestion is down about 27% across major U.S. cities' downtowns compared to pre-pandemic levels, reports Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick.

  • Nationwide, the average one-way trip to work was two minutes shorter than in 2019, per the Census data.

What we're watching: For those who do go back in, flexible work arrangements make it easier to avoid rush hour and cut back on some of the stress around commuting, Adam Kamins, a senior director at research firm Moody’s Analytics, told Axios.

Thought bubble via Axios Boston author Steph Solis: It feels like even this shortened commute was short-lived, judging by how congested the roads are these days, but we won't know for sure until we see 2022 data.

Go deeper: The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID

