Boston commutes get shorter

The pandemic likely shaved a few minutes off your drive to work.

What's happening: The average one-way commute in Boston was 5.8 minutes shorter in 2021 compared to 2019, per the latest U.S. Census data.

Commutes decreased the most in Boston, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: More people working from home and fewer commuting by car have reshaped the traditional back-and-forth.

Massachusetts' remote workforce exploded from 5.4% in 2019 to 23.7% in 2021, according to data.

Between the lines: Traffic congestion is down about 27% across major U.S. cities' downtowns compared to pre-pandemic levels, reports Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick.

Nationwide, the average one-way trip to work was two minutes shorter than in 2019, per the Census data.

What we're watching: For those who do go back in, flexible work arrangements make it easier to avoid rush hour and cut back on some of the stress around commuting, Adam Kamins, a senior director at research firm Moody’s Analytics, told Axios.

Thought bubble via Axios Boston author Steph Solis: It feels like even this shortened commute was short-lived, judging by how congested the roads are these days, but we won't know for sure until we see 2022 data.

