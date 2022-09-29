Massachusetts Transportation Department seeks community input

The state's transportation department is trying to chart the future of travel in Massachusetts, and officials want your help.

The big picture: The Massachusetts Department of Transportation's 2050 plan, titled "Beyond Mobility," will be the blueprint behind the agency's vision, strategy and goals. An online survey and public events are trying to capture as much feedback as possible.

Why it matters: MassDOT has an annual budget of more than $350 million, mostly from your tax dollars.

State officials need feedback from riders, drivers, bikers, pedestrians and everyone else to craft a new vision for transportation.

Driving the news: Traffic patterns have gone from bad to worse as commuters come back after the pandemic.

Storms, sea level rise and other climate-related problems are going to affect our transportation systems between now and 2050.

MassDOT has held public events in Nubian, Mattapan and Peabody Squares.