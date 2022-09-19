Orange Line reopens
The Orange Line and Green Line Extension are back open for business after closing for emergency safety repairs last month.
Why it matters: MBTA general manager Steve Poftak told the media at a press conference yesterday afternoon that riders will get a "faster, safer, more reliable Orange Line," according to CBS Boston.
- There will be one additional delay: A few "slow zones" will remain in place until the new track and ballast settles into place.
What they're saying: "My hope that when [riders] come back they appreciate that the product is better, the ride is going to be faster, you're going to get more vehicles," Poftak said, according to Commonwealth.
- "It's going to be a smoother, more reliable ride. To the extent that folks had lost confidence in the T, I'm hopeful that this is a step in regaining that confidence."
Flashback: The lines shut down Aug. 19 to complete in 30 days what the MBTA said would have taken five years to fix with overnight and weekend work.
Details: Service between Government Center and Union Square has also resumed.
- The northern branch of the Green Line was suspended to facilitate work on the new extension to Medford that will open in November.
- Workers also used the shutdown to work on safety issues around the Government Center parking garage which is being demolished.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.