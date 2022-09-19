Orange Line reopens

The Orange Line and Green Line Extension are back open for business after closing for emergency safety repairs last month.

Why it matters: MBTA general manager Steve Poftak told the media at a press conference yesterday afternoon that riders will get a "faster, safer, more reliable Orange Line," according to CBS Boston.

There will be one additional delay: A few "slow zones" will remain in place until the new track and ballast settles into place.

What they're saying: "My hope that when [riders] come back they appreciate that the product is better, the ride is going to be faster, you're going to get more vehicles," Poftak said, according to Commonwealth.

"It's going to be a smoother, more reliable ride. To the extent that folks had lost confidence in the T, I'm hopeful that this is a step in regaining that confidence."

Flashback: The lines shut down Aug. 19 to complete in 30 days what the MBTA said would have taken five years to fix with overnight and weekend work.

Details: Service between Government Center and Union Square has also resumed.