Real estate expert sees challenges for Massachusetts economy

Suffolk Construction owner John Fish sees an economy in flux, but he's bullish that Massachusetts can maintain its perch as a top economic state if it tackles its housing and transit problems.

State of play: Fish says one of the biggest liabilities for the state will be the MBTA, unless it can be kept in good repair.

"It is going to stunt our growth across the board," Fish said.

Commuter rail service west of Worcester would be a boon for the whole state, and he said western Mass. would "grow like a weed," similarly to the expansion of the South Boston Seaport.

Why it matters: Fish chairs the Real Estate Roundtable, a major real estate and housing lobby in D.C. He has his finger on the pulse of how federal policy is shaping Boston's economy.

Threat level: Another factor hurting Massachusetts is the cost of housing. Fish, a homebuilder, says the state's efforts to increase workforce housing are at odds with local governments that don't want developments.

Fish called for tax incentives for people who want to build housing.

Resident opposition to new development and a drawn-out local permitting process at the town level are contributing to the high cost of construction, he said.

Big picture: Fish thinks the Federal Reserve's increases to interest rates are helping the ailing national economy, and might be enough to stave off a recession.