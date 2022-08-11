Everyday buys are getting more expensive in Boston

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

The latest Boston area pricing data confirm what our shrinking bank account balances show: Housing, food and energy costs are still too damn high.

By the numbers: The inflation rate for everyday expenses jumped 7.5% between May 2021 and May 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) — the highest annual increase since November 1981.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics attributes this historic rise in part to growing housing and motor vehicle costs.

Zoom in: Food prices also played a major role, rising 8.7% over the 12-month period — also the largest jump since 1981.

The cost of food at home rose 9.2%, and the cost of eating out rose 7.6%.

Steph's thought bubble: Even Two Buck Chuck is long gone in this economy (H/T Gal Tziperman Lotan).