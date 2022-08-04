August is shaping up to be another scorcher, with the heat index this week expected to surpass 100°.

Driving the news: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency starting today through Sunday.

The city has 16 cooling centers open, as well as splash pads spread around.

Officials advise people to use face masks in the cooling centers because COVID-19 cases are rising.

Why it matters: Heat exposure can cause headache, cramps or life-threatening illness.

During last month's heat wave, Boston EMS saw a 15-20% rise in daily 911 calls, according to the mayor's office.

Flashback: Boston broke records in July. Temperatures hit 100° on July 24, breaking the last record of 98​​° first set in 1993.

The heat was so severe that Nantucket saw its warmest July on record, up 4.6° from the average of 75°.

Data: Southeast Regional Climate Center; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The bottom line: Whether you're vacationing or stuck at work, try to stay cool.