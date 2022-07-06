2 hours ago - News

Massachusetts experiencing summer drought conditions

Mike Deehan
Map of Mass. showing a drought in 2022.
More like the Hay State, am I right? Image courtesy of mass.gov

Most of Massachusetts is in a drought, according to NOAA's drought monitor.

Details: About 75% of the state is experiencing a moderate drought, alongside almost all of Rhode Island and the eastern half of Connecticut.

  • A moderate drought means honey harvests and some crop yields will be lower than expected.
  • The threat of wildfires and other ground fires is increased.

Why it matters: If it doesn't rain much through the summer, water bans and other restrictions could go into effect.

Context: Massachusetts has been extra crispy since the end of June, when the drought reached its current moderate level.

  • It began in May, when WBUR reported that we had the fifth-driest spring on record.
  • The state uses different metrics from national agencies, and has put most of the eastern portion of Mass. in the "significant drought" category.

What's next: A severe drought would impact the yield and size of fruit crops, so pray for rain if you're looking forward to autumn apple picking.

  • Officials could also start cracking down on outdoor burns.
  • Air quality might worsen as well.
