"Millionaire's tax" ballot question will go to Massachusetts voters

A ballot question that would impose an additional 4% surtax on incomes over $1 million will go before voters this November, the state's top court ruled yesterday.

Why it matters: If voters approve it, the so-called "Fair Share amendment" to the constitution would tax the state's highest earners a total of up to $2 billion more a year.

State of play: Supporters say the new money will go toward deferred education and transportation spending without hurting the lower and middle classes.

Opponents claim the higher tax will lead to an exodus of super-earners from the state and hurt small businesses or estates that generate over $1 million a year.

Driving the news: The SJC ruled that both the one-sentence "yes" and "no" descriptions and the longer summary of what the change would do are in compliance with the law.

Conservatives had tried to have the question thrown out, arguing that the descriptions were misleading about how revenue raised by the new tax would be spent.

What's next: Conservative groups and others who don't want the new surtax will ramp up the public campaign to defeat the question at the polls.

Expect to see ads claiming that Democratic leaders won't uphold their vow to funnel the money to transportation and education.

The Fair Share Coalition behind the ballot effort will also switch to a public information campaign to convince voters of the benefits of the surtax and higher spending.

The bottom line: Whether you call it the "millionaire's tax" or the "graduated income tax," voters will decide Nov. 8 if the commonwealth should raise taxes on the rich.