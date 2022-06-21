What to know about under-5 COVID vaccines in Massachusetts

COVID-19 vaccines are finally available for children under the age of 5 and parents are scrambling to find appointments for their little ones.

What's happening: The Baker administration authorized children from 6 months to 4 years old to get either a Moderna or Pfizer shot Friday.

This follows federal clearance last week.

The Pfizer vaccine will be a course of three pediatric doses, while Moderna will be two doses for full vaccination.

State of play: The state expects more than 400 state-run and private locations for the newly eligible age group to open in the coming weeks.

The Department of Public Health says to go to pediatricians' offices, community health centers, state-supported vaccination sites or mobile clinics to find doses.

The good old Vaxfinder tool now includes pediatric clinics.

What they're saying: "We know parents and families have been waiting for this, and we are pleased to have this last age group approved for the COVID-19 vaccine," DPH chief medical officer Dr. Estevan Garcia said in a press release Sunday.

The state has a new website with up-to-date information on vaccines for young children.

Meanwhile: Since the announcement that vaccines for young kids were on the way, some parents have been struggling to find appointments with pediatricians not yet prepared to vaccinate a huge new chunk of the underage population.

Weymouth mom Amy Derjue, who told Axios she has a 6-month-old, is caught between a pediatrician who hasn't set up a vax clinic and pharmacy chains with policies against babies getting their shots there.